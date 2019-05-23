Korean Air receives 200th Boeing aircraft

Korean Air received delivery of its 25th B777-300ER on May 14, the 200th Boeing aircraft the airline has received since 1971.

The first Boeing aircraft Korean Air received delivery of was the B707-3B5C. Out of the 200 aircraft from Boeing over 48 years, Korean Air currently operates a total of 119 on both international and domestic routes as part of its passenger and cargo fleets.

The new aircraft was first operated on the Incheon-Fukuoka route, and will primarily fly to San Francisco, Osaka, Hanoi and other international destinations along with the 24 other B777-300ERs. The latest B777-300ER will have a special livery to show that it’s the 200th plane from Boeing.

Korean Air first introduced the B777-300ER into service in 2009. With a seat capacity of 291, B777-300ER is an eco-friendly aircraft with 26% fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to its predecessor, and it emits less noise. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable cabin atmosphere created by LED colored lighting.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Korean Air connects 124 cities in 44 countries with 119 and 49 aircraft manufactured by Boeing and Airbus respectively.