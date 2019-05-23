Search

The Kingdom of Eswatini Tourism Authority joins African Tourism Board

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 23, 2019 01:32
The Eswatini Tourism Authority joined the African Tourism Board as an observer today. Under the leadership of CEO Linda Nxumalo.
Eswatini is also known as Swaziland, a Kingdom in the southern part of Africa.

The Eswatini Tourism Authority is a Public Enterprise established through the Swaziland Tourism Authority Act, 2001 and its objectives are to: –

a. develop the tourism sector as a national priority in an environmentally sustainable and culturally acceptable manner;
b. co-ordinate and facilitate the implementation of Government policies and strategies on tourism;
c. market Eswatini as a tourism destination through the provision of a platform for industry stakeholders;
d. encourage, facilitate and promote local and foreign investment in the tourism industry; and
e. ensure the contribution of tourism to the socio-economic development and continued improvement of quality of life in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

According to Ms. Nxumalo, the objectives for participating in the Africa Tourism Board are to:

1) Share ideas with other Tourism Boards and also learn from their experiences.
2) Identify stakeholders that we can partner with in promoting tourism for our country.

African Tourism Board President Alain St. Ange said: “We are excited to also officially welcome Eswatini. We thank CEO Linda Nxumalo who I met at our launch event at the World Travel Market in Cape Town. Eswatini has been active on our discussion board and we had been in constant contact. We’re looking forward to working with the Kingdom’s tourism authority for even more visibility for this beautiful and peaceful African destination.”

More information on Eswatini Tourism can be found on www.thekingdomofeswatini.com

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from the African region. More information on www.africantourismboard.com

 

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

