Four Seasons redefines Los Cabos

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains on the East Cape of the Baja California Peninsula, the all-new Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas lets guests to experience Los Cabos as they have never experienced it before.

The 1,000-acre (405 hectare) resort community of Costa Palmas stretches along two miles (3.2 kilometers) of swimmable white sand beach on the shores of the Sea of Cortez. Once a haven of adventure and escape for Hollywood celebrities and Texas fishermen arriving by small plane or chartered boat in the 1950s, the vast landscape of the East Cape has remained virtually untouched, until now.

“We are truly breaking new ground here, being part of this community that, while only 45-minutes from Los Cabos International Airport, presents an undiscovered paradise like no other on the Baja Peninsula,” says Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations – Americas West.

“Costa Palmas and now Four Seasons Resort truly introduce a new way to experience Cabo. Our vision from the outset was to create a fresh and mindfully planned community in the natural beauty of the East Cape for those of all ages who appreciate a natural setting, a refined approach to design, a spirited sense of adventure and of course, impeccable service,” adds Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate (Costa Palmas developer). “We hope that families, friends and couples alike will make Four Seasons Resort or Private Residences their place to reconnect, revitalize and revisit year after year.”

Introducing the East Cape

Upon landing at the Los Cabos International Airport, the Cabo crowds typically turn right, heading to the tourist corridor. Guests of Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas will turn left, embarking on a 45-minute drive through wide-open desert and sky before reaching the private and exclusive East Cape of the Baja Peninsula.

A hidden gem of Mexico, the East Cape sits along the Sea of Cortez, a UNESCO Marine Heritage site termed “the aquarium of the world” by famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau for its population of nearly 900 species of fish and plant life. Also known as the Gulf of California, the Sea of Cortez provides a wealth of inspiration to chefs and sport fisherman alike. Its calm, warm waters are also ideal for pleasure craft, diving, snorkeling, water sports and swimming.

The region also offers endless opportunities for land adventure, from desert ATV adventures, hiking, biking and horseback riding to exploring waterfalls and hot springs – all within minutes of the Resort. With fresh water coming off the mountains throughout the year, the East Cape also provides ideal conditions for organic farming.

“We are fully prepared that this part of Cabo is about to become the worst best-kept secret in the world,” says the Resort’s General Manager Borja Manchado. “Once our guests get a taste of the lifestyle here, I’m quite sure they will begin planning their next visit even before the first one is over.”

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is owned and developed by Irongate, and includes an exclusive waterfront community of private villas and the members-only Costa Palmas Marina and Yacht Club.