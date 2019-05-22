Move Beyond: Cathay Pacific launches new digital brand

Cathay Pacific celebrates today the start of a new journey with the purpose of moving people forward in life, through the airline’s ability to connect them to meaningful people, places and experiences.

Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg said: “Over the last seven decades we have grown to become one of the world’s leading airlines, and our goal now is to continue to move forward by becoming one of the world’s greatest service brands.”

MOVE BEYOND IS A CALL TO ACTION

“Move Beyond is our call to action,” said Rupert. “For us, it is to have an ambitious leadership mindset. We choose to lead and blaze a trail of progress. It represents our continued commitment to delivering personal service that moves people emotionally. To never stand still.”

The airline’s brand reflects its determination to challenge what is considered ‘standard’ or

‘expected’; to move beyond and be the very best it can be. Living up to this aspiration will enable Cathay Pacific to reach levels of service and customer experience that place it amongst the world’s greatest service brands.

OUR VALUES – THOUGHTFUL, PROGRESSIVE AND CAN-DO SPIRIT

Thoughtful, progressive and can-do spirit are the three core values that matter most to Cathay Pacific as we provide our customers with a superior experience at every stage of their journey.

• Thoughtful – to respect and care for everyone, wherever they’re from and wherever they’re going to, treating them as the airline’s people would wish to be treated themselves. Cathay Pacific goes to great lengths to understand and help them on their way in life.

• Progressive – inspired by the airline’s dynamic home of Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, Cathay Pacific brings modern, forward-thinking attitudes and ideas to its customers, in a simple way. The use of technology makes customers’ journeys easy and enjoyable.

• Can-Do Spirit – inspiring confidence and trust among its customers with positivity and determination.

Cathay Pacific introduced new seats, installed Wi-Fi across the majority of our long-haul fleet of aircraft, enhanced food and beverage offerings in all classes, and upgraded our digital platform to give customers more control of their journey – with the promise of more to come in the months ahead.

In addition to having one of the youngest fleets in the world, ongoing network growth, digital enhancements and the re-opening of a stylish Cathay Pacific signature lounge in Shanghai Pudong, the airline will be introducing a wealth of new inflight entertainment content in the next few months, giving the Cathay group the greatest range and volume of movies, TV and audio programs of any Asian airline.

This will be followed by the launch of a new Business Class experience later in the year, complementing the modernized dining proposition introduced on all our long-haul flights.

Backed by popular demand, customers can also look forward to the return of Betsy Beer, the craft ale that has been specially brewed to be enjoyed at 35,000 feet.

THE SPIRIT OF PROGRESS

The Cathay Pacific story has always been one of innovation and ambition. Throughout our history, we have pushed boundaries of long-haul travel, being the first to enter new markets and directly linking Hong Kong with key destinations worldwide.

Recent times have also seen an unprecedented rate of expansion, with the Cathay Pacific group launching 12 new routes since 2018, in tandem with the arrival of new, technologically-advanced Airbus A350 aircraft and a range of customer-centric enhancements.

“It does not matter how far we have come, what matters is how far we will go,” said Rupert.

It is exactly this spirit of progress that is shared by Cathay Pacific’s people, our customers, our home and the people of Hong Kong.