Rothschild’s Dan Caesarea reborn as Israel’s most dynamic Mediterranean resort

The most dynamic “new” resort hotel on Israel’s Mediterranean shore town of Caesarea was unveiled, combining elegance and luxury with frissons of the playfulness, style and sophistication evocative of Tel Aviv, one of the world’s hippest cities.

The new Dan Caesarea lies 35 miles north of Tel Aviv, adjacent to the artfully preserved aqueduct and amphitheater of the Roman capital of ancient Judea, and to Israel’s only Pete Dye-designed golf course. It represents a head-to-toe transformation of the chic resort opened some 60 years ago by Baron Edmond de Rothschild.

The Dan Caesarea is a member of Israel’s most prestigious hotel group, whose King David Hotel in Jerusalem has been welcoming royals and presidents for 90 years. The redesigned Dan Caesarea sits amid 15 acres of newly landscaped gardens and offers 116 guestrooms and suites.

“We’re proud to unveil a new Dan Caesarea,” says Ronen Nissenbaum, Dan Hotels’ CEO, “a concept conjured up by some of Israel’s most creative architects, designers and style-makers – who have managed to combine stylish guestrooms, fascinating art, a culinary experience with contemporary bars, all set in beautifully landscaped gardens that create a magical atmosphere.”

The complex $25 million project to create a post-modern luxury resort was headed by Daniel Federmann. Iconic Israeli architect Ilan Pivko reimagined all the public areas; and Roni Federmann, the project’s architect, along with Esti Robinson and designers Philippe Boulakia and Dikla Robinson, created a new and refreshing approach that connects the location with nature.

Bentzi Arbel, who is responsible for some of the leading concepts of the Tel Aviv culinary scene, created the concept of Happiness is Around, which describes the spirit of the resort from its design to the service.