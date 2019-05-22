One Russian tourist killed, 10 injured in Italy tourist bus crash

A tourist bus carrying 60 Russian citizens overturned on the Siena-Florence highway in Italy, killing one and injuring at least 10 people, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the Russian Embassy.

“The embassy received a signal from the Italian Department of Civil Protection about an accident involving a tourist bus,” said the diplomatic mission’s representative.

According to preliminary data, there were 60 people on the bus, presumably Russian citizens. Italian media said earlier that up to 15 people might be injured following the incident.

