Dusit International to manage deluxe hot springs resort in Wugongshan, China

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Jiangxi Honglv Real Estate Company Limited to manage Dusit Thani Hot Springs Resort Wugongshan, Jiangxi, the first internationally branded hot springs luxury resort in Wugong Mountain, Jiangxi Province.

Scheduled to open in 2021, the resort is approximately 30 minutes by car from Pingxiang High-Speed Train Station in the southeast of Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province. Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, and Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, can both be reached in one hour by high-speed train.

Comprising 300 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the resort will be stunningly located amidst the natural splendour of Wugong Mountain, which is famous for its rolling forested peaks, vast beautiful meadows, natural hot springs, and ancient altars.

The resort’s key feature will be the outdoor and indoor hot springs providing a choice of therapeutic, aromatic, splash and foot reflexology pools. The stay experience will be further enriched by an all-day dining restaurant, a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool, and a luxury spa.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in China with this stunning resort uniquely located on one of the country’s most beautiful mountains,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “By blending the rich cultural heritage of the area with our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, Dusit Thani Hot Springs Resort Wugongshan, Jiangxi will be perfectly positioned to become a must-visit destination in its own right. We are honoured to have this opportunity, and look forward to making the resort a resounding success.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Ms Liu Xiaolan, General Manager, Jiangxi Honglv Real Estate Company Limited, said, “Following our vision to create Wugong Mountain’s most exciting resort, our goal for the property is to offer high quality in all aspects. To bring this vision to life, we were determined to find a partner whose passion for excellence matched our own, and whose services could complement our design to offer a truly inspiring and rejuvenating getaway for guests. We are delighted that Dusit is that partner. We now look forward to many successful years together as Dusit establishes Dusit Thani Hot Springs Resort Wugongshan, Jiangxi as the best place to stay in Wugong Mountain.”

Represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, Dusit International currently operates six hotels in China and has 30 properties in the pipeline. Besides Dusit Thani Hot Springs Resort Wugongshan, Jiangxi, Dusit recently signed hotel management agreements for Dusit Thani Longcheng, Changzhou, Jiangsu; and Dusit Thani Dali, Yunnan.

Dusit-branded hotels set to open this year include Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong; Dusit Thani Longcheng, Changzhou; Dusit Thani Wetland Park Resort, Nanjing, Jiangsu; and Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou, Jiangsu.