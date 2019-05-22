Fly-in Lodge set to take helicopter skiing to a new level In Canada

Northern Escape, Canada’s leading heli-skiing operator is launching a new, luxurious remote lodge for the upcoming 2019/2020 season. The new Northern Escape Lodge is strategically situated on a pristine 50-acre waterfront wilderness estate nestled deep in the Skeena mountains in British Columbia.

This is an opportunity to trophy heli-ski extraordinary terrain way off the usual heli-skiing grid with Northern Escape.

With towering windows overlooking spectacular Treston Lake, the new lodge offers jaw-dropping views into the surrounding snow-covered peaks and nearby skiing/riding terrain. The remoteness and exclusiveness of the lodge is enhanced by the fly in/out access with guests departing and returning directly to/from the Terrace Airport via a 15-minute helicopter flight. While completely off-grid, the new lodge provides five-star amenities in a rugged, yet luxurious setting. Fine dining, check. including high-speed internet for those who must stay connected.

The Lodge will offer all-weather access to the lodge’s catskiing backup area with snowcats to depart directly from the lodge if the helicopters are unable to fly. All of which guarantees guests will be able to ski and ride every day of their escape. The catskiing backup is comprised of over 50 km’s of snow roads in an area of 29 square kms and offers access to all-weather tree skiing when it’s snowing too hard or the weather is too poor to fly a helicopter safely.

With availability at a charge, now is a good time to secure space for a trip of a lifetime during the upcoming season. The intimate lodge has only 10 luxe rooms, so advance planning is recommended for preferred dates. There are 3 helipads and a helishack to service the helicopters as well as a catshack and maintenance area for the fleet of snowcats.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing offers three packages: Classic, Elite and Private, with guest accommodation currently at both Yellow Cedar Lodge and Pioneer Lodge. The company has enjoyed steady growth due to its immense terrain, huge alpine, and incredible tree-skiing, as well as their renowned deep, reliable snowpack. Guests love the easy access, saving travel time and expense, as well as the industry-leading snowcat backup, which keeps everyone skiing/riding in all but the most extreme weather.

With a $4.2 million investment, the new lodge will become home to the Elite Package, replacing Pioneer Lodge currently in use. The Elite package is a semi-private package that can be booked individually or by groups. It offers the exclusivity of only two groups of 5 guests, each accompanied by a certified guide in a Bell 407 helicopter. With a maximum of 10 guests at the lodge, it is the perfect opportunity for groups, company retreats or families to reserve the full lodge, providing a highly sought-after private lodge and helicopter experience exclusively for a lucky few people.

While the winter season is the primary focus, with access for its guests by helicopter only, summer plans are underway. With the lodge’s superb location at the head of the Kalum River, remarkable guided fishing opportunities for both land-based and heli assisted fishing to abound.

The summer access includes the option to fly in, with helicopters departing the Terrace Airport directly to the lodge for a 15 min flight along the lush Kalum valley. “We’re teaming up with existing companies to provide the summer activities. We don’t want to create more competition, we want to support the existing operators with the opportunity for high-end accommodations and service for their clientele” said John Forrest, President. “It’s a great opportunity for local businesses to expand” noted Forrest.

IDL Projects was awarded the contract as General Contractor. Construction of the lodge will be completed for opening December 5th, 2019.

John Forrest, General Manager Northern Escape Heli-Skiing says: “Located near Terrace in the remote northwest corner of British Columbia, Canada, we welcome guests from around the world. Our guests appreciate our easy access which saves them travel time and expense. Our immense terrain, with huge alpine bowls and steep, open gladed tree skiing offers endless opportunities for heli skiing and boarding in deep untracked powder.”

For more information contact Northern Escape Heli-Skiing at +1 250 615-3184 [email protected] or visit neheliskiing.com