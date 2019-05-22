Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa expands horizon for African Tourism Board

The Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA) with members in 9 African Countries joined the African Tourism Board today. PMAESA is a non-profit intergovernmental body based in Mombasa, Kenya.

PMAESA is made up of Government Line ministries, Port Operators, Logistics and other Port and Shipping stakeholders from Eastern, Southern African and Western Indian Ocean Region.

MAESA’s primary objective is to offer a platform where all the above stakeholders and key maritime players converge regularly to exchange and share current ideas in the industry.

Andre Ciseau, the Secretary-General of the association said: “Our participation to the African Tourism Board will offer the two associations opportunity to interact and share best practices with an aim of growing and developing Africa continent.

African Tourism Board Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said. “The Port Management Association joining African Tourism Board is an important milestone for our your board and opens the door to expand our horizon of cooperation. We welcome PMAESA to the African Tourism Board.”

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) of the Republic of Uganda is a Government institution mandated to: Plan, develop and maintain an economic, efficient and effective transport infrastructure; Plan, develop and maintain economic, efficient and effective transport services by road, rail, water, air and pipeline; Manage Public works including government structures and; Promote good standards

Transnet National Ports Authority Overview Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is a division of Transnet Limited and is mandated to control and manage all seven commercial ports on the 2954km South African coastline. Situated at the tip of the African Continent, the South African ports are ideally situated to serve both the eastern and western seaboards.