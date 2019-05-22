Search

Opening in 2019: Alva Hotel by Royal in Hong Kong

Alva Hotel by Royal opening in late 2019, is a new and exciting hospitality concept as part of the Royal portfolio under Sun Hung Kai Properties Hotels, located in the heart of the Shatin neighborhood of Hong Kong . Curated to ensure a seamlessly guest-centric experience, ALVA HOTEL embodies a forward-thinking, accessibly luxurious ethos: all guestrooms and facilities are designed with a devotion to detail. There are a variety of diverse dining outlets, a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool. Situated on the picturesque Shing Mun River, the hotel provides savvy city-explorers with an opportunity to discover Hong Kong’s culturally rich sites like a local.

The hotel instigates a spirit of discovery within all visitors, echoing the modern philosophies of its namesake, Thomas Alva Edison, one of the greatest inventors in history. Fresh, dynamic and smart, ALVA HOTEL is dedicated to creating a genuine experience for all guests. Also meaning ‘friend’ in German, ALVA exudes a welcoming and friendly atmosphere to ensure all guests are well looked-after throughout their stay.

Designed by Japanese architectural firm, Nikken Sekkei, ALVA HOTEL’s façade and landscape enhance its position as an oasis in the city. The interiors of ALVA HOTEL are inspired by the surrounding lush greenery, designed by renowned local interior designer and founder of BTR Workshop, Norman Chan. An air of serenity is apparent as guests arrive at the spacious sunlit lobby, amplified by the fresh and modern decoration; with the huge trellis of growing foliage and a range of plants decorated throughout the area, guests are greeted by a warm and welcoming ambience.

For a seamless guest experience, self-check-in kiosks located in the lobby make the check-in and checkout process efficient and simple; guests can also conveniently use their mobile key to access guestrooms. The hotel’s mobile application allows for online room bookings and pre-arrival check-in. The smart system in all guestrooms is available through the use of an in-room tablet device: guests can control their immediate surroundings, request the help of the hotel staff and housekeeping services; make reservations at hotel restaurants and bars, as well as browse hotel activities and major events taking place in Shatin and around Hong Kong.

Focusing on guest well-being, all 618 guestrooms and apartments feature deluxe bedding and wellness amenities. Facilitated with a spacious fitness centre with cutting-edge equipment and a rooftop thermostatic swimming pool, guests can keep active throughout their stay, all year round. Through the eConcierge, ALVA HOTEL encourages guests to explore the beautifully natural landscape of Shatin; a guest programme has been devised that includes suggested hiking and cycling trails around historically rich areas, such as The Old House at Wong Uk Village and the Ten Thousand Buddha Monastery.

ALVA HOTEL offers a diverse dining experience in the heart of one of Hong Kong’s most vibrant districts, with four diverse food and beverage options. Guests can expect to find a Japanese restaurant, Mizutani; a local Cantonese restaurant, Yat Heen; a chill zone, PitStop, designed to be health oriented with healthy drinks and snacks; an all-day dining restaurant, Alva House, with an extensive international buffet.

Surrounded by lush greenery, ALVA HOTEL provides an oasis from the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. Easily accessible by public transport and within an eight-minute walking distance from Shek Mun MTR station, ALVA HOTEL is conveniently connected to all areas of Hong Kong, serving as the ideal location for curious international and local travellers.

