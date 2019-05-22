Raffles Hotels & Resorts announces opening of new hotels in China and the Maldives

Raffles Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of two important new landmark hotels, Raffles Shenzhen and Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Both hotels opened in early May and are now accepting reservations.

Known as havens for royalty, film stars, writers and artists, many remarkable stories and cultural moments have taken place within the plush confines of Raffles hotels and resorts.

“The Raffles collection now includes 14 properties across 12 countries, with a carefully curated list of distinguished addresses in leading markets around the world,” said Chris Cahill, Deputy CEO, Accor. “With a storied history spanning more than 130 years, Raffles is currently experiencing a renaissance, with a robust project pipeline that will see the portfolio add an additional 8-10 hotels over the next few years.”

Raffles Shenzhen brings the height of luxury and bespoke service to the shining modern metropolis of Shenzhen with 168 spacious guestrooms, as well as a selection of serviced residences, with spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong.

On the remote southern tip of the Maldives archipelago, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is as removed from the rhythm of everyday life as can be. Surrounded by crystalline Indian Ocean waters and unspoiled reefs, the resort is a rare haven of 21 island beach villas and 16 ocean overwater villas. Guests take a domestic flight and are transported by speed boat to the pristine and private oasis of Meradhoo.

“With the doors now officially open at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Raffles Shenzhen, we are delighted to invite guests to experience the impeccable service, intuitive charm and extraordinary adventures upon which the Raffles legend has been built,” said Jeannette Ho, Vice President, Raffles Brand & Strategic Partnerships. “The next few years will be very exciting for our guests and global ambassadors as we continue to expand our illustrious hotel collection, bringing Raffles to the most fascinating, attractive and culturally rich regions of the world.”

COMING SOON TO RAFFLES

Adding to the recent openings in China and the Maldives, Raffles has also developed a smart and strategic growth plan which will see the luxury brand add a number of new and exciting hotels, resorts and mixed-use projects to its global portfolio over the coming years. Highlights include:

•Scheduled for opening in 2020, 101-room Raffles Udaipur will be the brand’s first hotel in India. Modelled after a palace, the hotel is set on a private island on the Udaisagar Lake in this stunning and romantic region known as the “Venice of the East”.

•Raffles Jaipur, set to open by 2022, is a 55-room hotel being built at Kukas in the city of Jaipur, near popular tourist destinations such as Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal palace.

•Raffles The Palm Dubai, with its 125 hotel rooms and suites, will enjoy a coveted position at the tip of the Palm archipelago, providing 360 degree views of the Jumeirah coast and the Arabian Gulf.

•Scheduled to open in 2021, Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences is shaped by the creative and intellectual spirit of Boston, one of the most captivating cities in the United States. Located in the historical heart of the city, it promises to be a welcoming oasis of refined elegance in a striking new 33-story building.

•Currently under development, Raffles London will reside within the Old War Office building on Whitehall. The property is being transformed into a flagship Raffles hotel.