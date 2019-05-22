Newest Delta Sky Club evokes eclectic Austin

Just in time for summer travel, the newest Delta Sky Club and first at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will open for business on May 21.

“Building on our unmatched operational excellence, award-winning customer service and the ability to easily connect to cities around the globe, the first Delta Sky Club at Austin will give business and leisure travelers yet another best-in-class offering to enjoy,” said Erik Snell, Delta’s Senior Vice President — Operations & Customer Center, who first shared the news of the new Club during a visit to the Austin Chamber of Commerce last year.

On the mezzanine level of the Barbara Jordan Terminal, this 9,000 sq. ft. Delta Sky Club conveniently located near the Delta gates features:

• Covered Sky Deck, an outdoor patio that can be enjoyed year-round

• Full-service bar that includes seasonal cocktails and wine, selected by Delta’s Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, which will be stored in a temperature-controlled custom glass tower, along with the Agave Experience — an extensive selection of tequila and mezcal that can be sampled in individual pours or tasting flights — on the premium bar menu

• Beer to try from around Texas, like Thirsty Planet Thirsty Goat, Hi Sign Violet the Blueberry Blonde and Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower, and rotating, seasonal food offerings inspired by the region, like handcrafted tacos and barbecue dishes

• Unique, eclectic interior style inspired by Austin with warm walnut surfaces, metal finishes and rich fabrics

• Select artwork from well-known and up-and-coming artists with connections to Texas

• Comfortable seating areas, high-speed Wi-Fi and power outlets at nearly every seat

“We’ve put care into every detail — from the curated, local artwork to the Club design to the seasonal food and beverage offerings,” said Claude Roussel, Managing Director — Delta Sky Club. “We look forward to welcoming guests traveling through Austin — they will be wowed by the experience and incredible service.”

The new Delta Sky Club is the latest investment Delta is making for Austin travelers. Delta offers 28 peak-day departures with nonstop service to all of its U.S. hubs, including three daily flights to both Los Angeles and New York City, easily connecting customers to the airline’s global network of more than 300 destinations. Delta also offers nonstop daily service to other key Austin destinations including Boston and Raleigh. In addition, Delta has hosted a “festival shuttle” from Los Angeles to the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals for the past five years, offering a curated travel experience to tech and entertainment leaders traveling to Austin. And, the airline continues to invest in the local workforce, recently insourcing dozens of airport operations jobs.

The Club is situated within the Austin airport’s newly expanded concourse, from which Delta now operates. The $350 million project wrapped up earlier this year and added 9 new gates and nearly 170,000 square feet to the terminal, which features a multilevel design and new restaurants and retail.

As a part of a long-term effort to expand the award-winning Delta Sky Club experience across the network, later this year Delta will debut a new Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and several upgrades like more, comfortable seating and a completely redesigned food and bar experience at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 Club. Salt Lake International Airport will also see a new, nearly 28,000-square-foot Club in 2020 and Los Angeles International Airport will see a new Club in 2021 — both of which will feature a Sky Deck and breath-taking views. Over the past several years, Delta also opened a new Club at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a refreshed Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along with a new award-winning flagship clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.