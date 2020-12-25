Can a multi-cultural industry such as tourism be inclusive?

In William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet the playwright places into the mouth of his leading character, Juliet, the declarative or rhetorical question: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Shakespeare’s point is that the name matters less than the action described; what something is called is less important than what it does. Although Shakespeare might be correct when it comes to flowers or love, It is far from certain if the same can be said of social policy where words matter more than what we might believe and have often caused both acts of greatn