Countries Open for Tourists at the Beginning of 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak has canceled almost all trips and intercontinental flights. Most of the counties closed their borders and started lockdowns to stop the virus spread. Unfortunately, the quantity of cases is growing worldwide every day, and most countries remain closed to travelers for one year.

The upcoming year will be great for those who want to start traveling as soon as possible. In 2021, some popular destinations will be open to foreigners. Scroll down below and explore the list of the countries to visit in the first quarter of 2021.

Kenya

This African country is popular among travelers due to its national parks where people can observe the wildlife. If you want to see lions, elephants, and rhinos at the beginning of 2021, you should conduct a PCR COVID test.

Morocco

If you want to switch from the cold climate and spend a week in Morocco, you will be required to have a booked hotel to enter the country in 2021. You will also need to have a negative COVID test report from the past 48 hours to enjoy a vacation in this country.

Tanzania

This country is a popular travel destination because of the warm climate and azure water. In case you decide to spend some winter days of 2021 there, don’t forget to visit Zanzibar, the nearest island. Tanzania requires no quarantine and testing so that tourists can enter the country with no hassle.

Egypt

Egypt also will welcome travelers in 2021. To access the country in the first quarter of 2021, you will be required to have a negative COVID-19 testing report that was made not more than 72 hours before arrival.

Brazil

The pandemic hit the country’s economy. Thereupon, the government permitted tourists to enter Brazil with no limitations. However, it should be noted that the quantity of COVID-19 cases in Brazil is high, so it might be unsafe to travel to this country.

Costa Rica

Tourists from around the globe are allowed to enter the country with no issues. Travelers don’t need to do screening or spend 14 days isolated. Medical insurance is the only requirement to visit Costa Rica.

Cuba

This Caribbean island will also be open for tourists at the beginning of 2021. All international visitors have to pass the COVID-19 test. Fortunately, testing is free for travelers.

Dominican Republic

Testing or quarantine aren’t obligated to enter the Dominican Republic. However, upon arrival, random tourists may be requested to pass the COVID test. Also, there is a curfew so that you won’t be able to enjoy the nightlife there.

Mexico

This country will also be open to international visitors at the beginning of 2021. There is no need to have a negative test report or spend 14 days on quarantine after arrival. However, some travelers may be asked for health screening. Also, it’s vital to wear face-masks everywhere.

Japan

Japan is one of the first Asian countries that open its doors to foreign visitors. The government announced that tourists would be able to come to Japan from March 1, 2021. A negative COVID-19 test report will be mandatory. Anyway, Japanese authorities ask people to delay non-essential trips.

Malaysia

This Asian country also opens its borders for international visitors on March 1, 2021. However, only citizens of the bordering countries will be able to enter Malaysia at the beginning of 2021.

Montenegro

This small country in Europe’s south is a popular travel destination, and it is open to visitors from around the world. However, all travelers need to have a negative COVID-19 report made less than 72 before arrival.

Turkey

This country accepts tourists from all around the world. International travelers don’t need to do testing or being isolated upon arrival. However, all people who come to Turkey have to wear face masks everywhere. Otherwise, they can be fined by the police.

Jordan

If you want to visit this oriental country at the beginning of 2021, you should be prepared that it won’t be easy, even though it’s open for travelers.

For starters, you will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test report. You will also need to conduct another one upon arrival and self-isolate yourself for 14 days unless you came from a “green zone” country.

United Arab Emirates

This country has lesser requirements for tourists. The rules are different in all the emirates. In most cases, visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days or conduct a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Recommendation for Travelers

For starters, always take a dozen disposable face masks everywhere you go. Also, don’t forget to sanitize your hands frequently to keep yourself safe during trips in 2021.

In case you're a learner and the question, "Can someone do my assignment online, so I can have a vacation?" arises in your mind, ask for help. A large variety of paper writing platforms on the Internet can help you pass your papers on time and get top-grades with no hassle.