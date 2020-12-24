Chorus Aviation delivers two Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic

Chorus Aviation Inc. announced today the delivery of two new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic of Latvia. The aircraft (MSNs 55094 and 55095) are the final two of five units placed on long-term lease with the airline through a committed sale and leaseback transaction announced on November 20, 2019.

In December 2013, airBaltic became the first operator of the A220-300 aircraft and in May 2020, the carrier re-launched as an all Airbus A220 airline. “airBaltic continues to safely expand its services following the pandemic crisis and is offering flights to more than 65 destinations from all three Baltic countries,” said Vitolds Jakovļevs, Chief Financial Officer, airBaltic. “The aircraft has performed beyond the airline’s expectations, delivering better overall performance and fuel efficiency while offering an excellent flying experience.”

“We applaud airBaltic’s successful resumption and expansion of services across Europe,” stated Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. “The state-of-the-art, Canadian-built A220 aircraft is leading the charge in helping airlines around the world resume operations as travel demand increases with the implementation of rapid testing and distribution of vaccines to limit the spread of COVID-19.”