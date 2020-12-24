A Fresh Wind brings Excitement to the African Tourism Board

The African Tourism Board is ready to welcome the New Year with a fresh approach, new ideas, and new partnerships.

ATB is ready to go into the third phase of this two-year-old organization and to maintain its leadership on the African Continent and beyond.

Project Hope is an important discussion bringing ministers of tourism and leaders of African Tourism Boards together. The goal is to share ideas and resources when maneuvering through the COVID-19 storm.

A number of ministerial meetings under the leadership of former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai resulted in significant cooperation between African Tourism Authorities.

International safety and security expert Dr. Peter Tarlow together with former Foreign and Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe Dr. Walter Mzembi had been leading the safety and security committee of the Organization.

The head of Communication Zine Nkukwana, and the ATB Ambassador to Nigeria Abigel in cooperation with US-based eTurboNews Publisher Juergen Steinmetz had been involved in a good number of prominent global events, including Africa Day, and World Tourism Day.

African Tourism Board is a key partner with the World Tourism Network having members in 214 countries. This assures Africa’s seat on a prominent global platform

African Tourism Board has not been immune to intrigues. It resulted in two former executive members and another member based in Germany to be removed from the African Tourism Board as of today.

1) Doris Woerfel, former CEO, South Africa

2) Simba Mandinyenya, former COO, UK

3) Frank Tetzel, Committee Member, Germany

African Tourism Board wants members to know, these three individuals are no longer authorized to represent ATB or approach ATB members.

African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube addressed members today in saying:

Dear African Tourism Board Members:



As we progress towards 2021, Africa has become its own enemy by allowing elements who are hellbent to distract progress every time when progress is progressed, elements will always cause disorder and infighting, a strategy that has been used by the oppressor.

It takes our dedication to protect to unite and shield ourselves from this form of oppression.

2021 should usher a new mindset to all progressive champions whose sole objective is to see an economically liberated Continent our Communities deserve better than the crumbs that fall from the master’s table.

With all what Africa has to offer the wide spread land scape that can produce so much for each and every citizen, yet we wallow in poverty.

The precious metals still embedded in the belly of our Mother Africa yet we are the poorest Continent in the World.

The jungle sights that houses the most sought species, while our communities never get to enjoy these unique gifts from the creator because of excessive prices.

The harvesting of the sunlight that could energize the whole continent without dependence on conglomerates to supply energy to our communities, yet this basic right is a far fetched dream to so many.

The great Nile river that finds its way from Egypt and runs through 10 African countries it is the longest in Africa. The great Zambezi River the fifth longest river in Africa. The great Congo river, Niger river, White Nile river, Orange river, Kasai river, Kwango river – yet many of our communities still wallow in unclean untreated waters).

Africa is grieving for visionary leadership as much as the African Tourism Board is pleading for objective men and women who will refuse to be bought for cheap ideologies and cheap politics and bureaucratically infusions.

My plea this day dear friends: Lets join hands together as we flip the 2020 page the mistakes we made can never be erased but can be re-written on the same page. The highlights of 2020 can only serve as an inspiration.

Let’s open a new page in 2021 where we will write our narrative and goals of success, as Dr Martin Luther lamented “I have been to the mountain top, I have seen the promised land”. Let’s all stand on 2020 mountain top and see the promised land, but this time we shall reach it.

2021 will be a great year for all of us. Let’s make Africa great through tourism.

Would you like to get involved? Join our group of leaders, apply for the CEO position, represent your region as an ambassador, get active in Project Hope. This organization is for all of us.

Contact me at [email protected]

Happy Holidays to you and your family, and a better New Year!

In response to COVID-19, the African Tourism Board offers a free 6 months membership . Go to www.africantourismboard.com/join and indicate the word “COVID” in the discount field.

For more information on African Tourism Board go to www.africantourismboard.com