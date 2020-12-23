Etihad Airways welcomes Abu Dhabi re-opening

Following an announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, effective 24 December 2020, entry restrictions into Abu Dhabi will be relaxed. International tourists, residents and travelers from selected destinations, flying with Etihad Airways, will be allowed to enter the emirate without the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list of countries eligible for entry without quarantine, referred to as ‘green’ countries, will be reviewed by the Department of Health on a two-week rolling basis. Travellers from ‘green’ countries will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result. Those entering the Emirate from countries not on the ‘green’ list will be subject to a reduced quarantine period of 10 days.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “With Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19, the approach to managing the pandemic has positioned the capital as one of the safest cities in the world to visit. The gradual reopening of our border cements the rigorous health and safety measures we have implemented across the airline. We can proudly say Etihad has played its part, by positioning ourselves as an industry leader, ensuring guests travelling with us do so with complete peace of mind.”

On arrival into Abu Dhabi International Airport, all passengers will undergo thermal screening and COVID-19 PCR testing. This applies to all arrivals, excluding children under 12. Once passengers arriving from ‘green’ countries receive their negative test results, they will be allowed to enjoy Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine or wear a medical wristband. Guests staying more than six days must conduct another PCR test on day six and then again on day 12 for longer stays. Tests start from AED 85 in the UAE. Guests travelling from other destinations will be required to follow quarantine guidelines, which have been reduced to a period of 10 days.

UAE residents who have participated in the vaccination trials or National Vaccination Programme are also exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and confidence.

“As we approach the winter break and get ready to mark the end of a challenging year, the time to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi is now. We are tremendously grateful for the ongoing support of the Abu Dhabi authorities and will continue to work closely with them to ensure the highest level of safety measures are maintained,” Mr Douglas added.

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, all passengers travelling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance. Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100% of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi, offering travellers an extra level of reassurance as they visit the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi is a diverse destination with desert-scapes, fabulous beaches and warm, clear waters. The modern, cosmopolitan capital city features thrilling headline attractions such as Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, as well as cultural highlights including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Adventurers will appreciate the opportunity the emirate presents for kayaking in the mangroves, sand boarding in the desert, jet-skiing, go-karting and more. While travelers in need of rest and rejuvenation will find peace in the many tranquil spaces across the city from serene beaches to luxury spas.