Police Chief screaming when getting the COVID-19 vaccine

How painful is it to get the vaccine? Ask Honolulu Police Chief, Susan Ballard. She was heard screaming her lungs out when the needle entered her upper arm.

However, today was a good day of relief for the top law enforcement officer of the Honolulu Police Department. It was also a good day for Honolulu and Hawaii, according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

88,000 expected vaccine doses are already in the Aloha State or on their way. Today a proud Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell witnessed Shirley Ann Cazinha, Paramedic, Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD), Manuel P. Neves, Fire Chief, Honolulu Fire Department, Chief of Police Susan Ballard and Deputy Chief Aaron Takasaki-Young, Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Dr. Jill S. Omori, MD, the City’s Infectious Disease Officer, and Gloria Fernandez, Hawai‘i State Department of Health, Public Health Nursing Branch to get the vaccine shot.

Was it painful? HPD Chief felt the pain and screamed, watch the video.

More important is however what she said at the end.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Ballard is a tough officer. She explained it was a conscious decision for her to get the shot and be one of the first demonstrating it.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard feels the pain when getting her COVID-19 shot