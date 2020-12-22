Sports Events and Tourism Association praises passing of Pandemic Relief Package

Sports Events and Tourism Association (Sports ETA) issued the following statement on the Congressional passing of the Pandemic Relief Package:

“We applaud the work of Congress in passing the latest pandemic aid bill to bring support to American households and businesses, including the sports events and tourism industry. We thank our elected officials for considering the industry information we actively shared throughout the process along with our partners, U.S. Travel, ASAE and Destinations International. This funding is vitally important because it now supports our city’s convention and visitors bureaus and other organizations leading the travel and tourism industry.

The members of Sports Events and Tourism Association, the nation’s authority and the trade association for sports events and tourism, are comprised of nearly every city destination in America who seeks to build new revenue for their communities through tourism. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for communities through sports events and tourism. This tourism sub-segment not only provides incremental taxes and direct revenue, it provides significant sources of community pride.”

-Alan R. Kidd, President & CEO of Sports ETA