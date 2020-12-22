Travel to the Healthiest Spot of Earth

World Tourism Network (WTN) is a new initiative that emerged out of a rebuilding.travel discussion that started back in March of this year when COVID-19 became a reality. Today, WTN is launching during the month of December with an official start commencing on January 1, 2021.

In this first launch month, there have been and will continue to be sessions providing an opportunity to get to know World Tourism Network members and participate in and listen to interesting travel and tourism discussions. Juergen Thomas Steinmetz, founder of WTN, shared that these events can be viewed and listened to here.

Today, it will be exciting to learn from Mona Naffa from the Hospitality Investor Trust in Amman, why Jordan is the healthiest spot on Earth. Also, to Juergen’s delight, Mona agreed during this session to head the WTN Chapter in Jordan.

Mona said that the travel industry has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 and will likely take the longer to bounce back from this coronavirus pandemic. So, with the prospect of travel looming on the horizon, she said the question is: Where would you go that is healthier than your own home in your own country? She proposes the answer to that question is the Dead Sea in Jordan.

Why is this? There are three reasons in particular: (1) the Dead Sea salt, (2) the Dead Sea mud, and (3) the high oxygen content all of which justifies the wonderful title of the healthiest place on Earth. She then took participants on a tour of Jordan along with her video tour guide Sam.

About World Tourism Network (WTN)

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of these businesses and their stakeholders. The network provides a voice for SMEs at major tourism meetings along with essential networking for its members. Currently, WTN has over 1,000 members in 124 countries around the world. WTN’s goal is to help SMEs recover after COVID-19.

