120 countries plus New York while the US remains silent

Why is the United States Government putting its citizens and visitors in harm’s way? Coronavirus is out of control, 120 countries require COVID-19 tests before an airline passenger may board a flight to such countries. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make it 120 counties and the State of New York.

So far, more than 30 countries, including Canada, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland, have banned or restricted travel from the UK, and de Blasio said it’s time for the United States to take action

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is expressing support for imposing a travel ban in wake of a new and seemingly more infectious strain of the coronavirus in the UK as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Virgin, British Airways, and Delta Airlines have agreed to test passengers flying into New York from the United Kingdom.

A World Tourism Network spokesperson said: Of course New York cannot do it alone. It takes federal leadership in the United States, and we hope for immediate necessary action. It may already be too late. Flights from London with passengers not yet tested arrive at many US gateways every day – it’s frightening.