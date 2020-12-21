Hawaii Hotels: Revenue Down 70 Percent in November

In November 2020, Hawaii hotels statewide reported substantial declines in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy compared to November 2019 as tourism continued to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Research Division, statewide RevPAR decreased to $51 (-75.4%), ADR fell to $230 (-12.0%), and occupancy declined to 22.1 percent (-57.0 percentage points) (Figure 1) in November. The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

Beginning October 15, passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner. However, a new policy went into effect on November 24 requiring all trans-Pacific travelers participating in the pre-travel testing program to have a negative test result before their departure to Hawaii, and test results would no longer be accepted once a traveler arrives in Hawaii. The counties of Kauai, Hawaii, Maui, and Kalawao (Molokai) also had a partial quarantine in place in November. In addition, Lanai residents and visitors were under a stay-at-home order from October 27 to November 11.

Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide fell to $70.6 million (-78.8%) in November. Room demand was 307,600 room nights, or 75.9 percent lower than the same period a year ago. Room supply was 1.4 million room nights (-13.8%) (Figure 2). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April. If occupancy for November 2020 was calculated based on the room supply from November 2019, occupancy would be 19.1 percent for the month (Figure 7).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR losses in November compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $95 (-74.6%), with ADR at $543 (+5.9%) and occupancy of 17.6 percent (-55.8 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $47 (-64.4%) and occupancy of 29.0 percent (-52.6 percentage points).

All of Hawaii’s four island counties reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy compared to a year ago. Maui County hotels led the counties in November RevPAR of $76 (-72.1%), with ADR at $375 (+4.2%) and occupancy of 20.2 percent (-55.0 percentage points). Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $130 (-72.0%), with ADR at $523 (-5.3%) and occupancy of 24.9 percent (-59.3 percentage points). The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $51 (-76.3%), ADR at $345 (+15.6%) and occupancy of 14.8 percent (-57.3 percentage points).

Oahu hotels earned RevPAR of $38 (-79.8%) in November, with ADR at $167 (-26.7%) and occupancy of 22.6 percent (-59.4 percentage points). Waikiki hotels earned $34 (-82.1%) in RevPAR with ADR at $162 (-28.5%) and occupancy of 20.8 percent (-62.3 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported RevPAR of $44 (-76.0%), with ADR at $217 (-11.0%) and occupancy of 20.4 percent (-55.3 percentage points). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $57 (-79.0%), ADR at $388 (+11.4%) and occupancy of 14.7 percent (-63.1 percentage points).

Kauai hotels earned RevPAR of $60 (-67.5%), with ADR at $215 (-13.2%) and occupancy of 28.0 percent (-46.8 percentage points).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/