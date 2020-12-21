The Islands of The Bahamas Swept the 2020 Travel Award Circuit

Despite an unprecedented year, The Bahamas continues to position itself as a leading Caribbean travel destination and received top accolades from consumer, trade and niche vertical award shows. With its unique geography of 16 major islands and hundreds of cays, the islands appeal to travelers eager to get away and indulge in a secluded vacation. As the island nation looks back at 2020, with a number of awards from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Caribbean Journal under its belt, The Bahamas is determined to have an even brighter 2021.

“We are thrilled to have The Bahamas recognized in so many awards, despite the difficult year our tourism industry faced,” said Ministry of Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu. “These awards certify that The Bahamas remains a favorite among travelers, and we are eager to continue to welcome them back in the new year.”

Travel + Leisure Awards Bahamian Islands in World Best Awards ­– The Abacos, Harbour Island, The Exumas and Eleuthera were recognized in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards in the Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and The Bahamas category. Andros’ Kamalame Cay Resort was awarded in the Top 100 Hotels in the World and Top 25 Caribbean Resort Hotels categories.

The Bahamas Awarded in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards – Four Bahamian hotels were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Kamalame Cay, Rosewood Baha Mar, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar were included in the Top 15 Resorts in the Atlantic Islands category.

Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Awards Recognizes The Bahamas in Three Categories – In Caribbean Journal’s 7th annual Caribbean Travel Awards, The Bahamas was awarded Innovative Destination of the Year for its continued flexibility throughout the pandemic and setting a standard for destination entry practices. Additionally, Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport was named Caribbean Airport of the Year and Graycliff was recognized as the Caribbean Restaurant of the Year.

The Bahamas Takes Home 13 Awards in Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards – The Islands of The Bahamas was recognized in this year’s Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards, with placements highlighting the destination’s vast dive offerings across 700 islands and cays. The country was voted number one for Best Big Animals, placed in the top five for Best Overall Destination, Best Cave Diving, Best Snorkeling and Best Value and in the top ten for Best Wreck Diving, Best Wall Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Shore Diving, Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Life.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

