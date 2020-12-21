Russia suspends all flights with Great Britain

Russia suspended all flights with the UK amid news of the discovery of a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 in the country, according to the latest reports by Russian TASS news agency.

The restrictions will go into effect from midnight Tuesday, December 22, and will initially last for one week.

Russia is not the first state to restrict flights to Britain for this reason. More than two dozen countries have imposed certain restrictions on UK travel.

Austria, Germany, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Sweden, Lithuania, Turkey, Czech Republic, Croatia, Colombia and Canada have completely stopped accepting flights from the UK.