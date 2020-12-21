World Tourism Network wants Travel and Tourism on hold

The World Tourism Network in alignment with the African Tourism Board is urging the public to limit travel to essential business only.

World Tourism Network issued a statement Sunday night issued by WTN President Juergen Steinmetz. It was endorsed by ATB Chairman Cuthbert Ncube.

The Christmas and New Year season is a time the world is visiting family and a time people enjoy a holiday.

This Christmas and New Year season in 2020/21 is different. There is a light at the end of a very long tunnel to get through the nightmare we all went through since March, but we are still in the tunnel.

The rough wake-up call yesterday in the UK and South Africa realizing the virus is now attacking in a different way and with 70% more force is witness that travel is currently not safe, even if our industry cannot afford this.

According to experts, the vaccine remains effective, even with the new strain. So let us put travel on hold until the effects of the ongoing vaccine distribution gains momentum and results.

Compared to what we all went through, this won’t be so long, If all of our work together it will allow us to relaunch travel earlier, and rebuild our industry in the coming year.

Traveling now with the new threats that just emerged is playing with our health and it’s like gambling with the travel and tourism industry and our economies.

This industry needs help, and let’s take this time off to discuss how the world can speak with one voice and support this industry, so we can jumpstart when the time is best.

World Tourism Network is ready for this discussion on behalf of our more than 1000 medium to small-size company members in 124 countries.

More information on WTN go to www.wtn.travel

African Tourism Board wants Africa to be one preferred tourist destination in the world. More information on ATB go to www.africantourismboard.com