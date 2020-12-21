Hurting US Travel Industry Welcomes COVID Relief Deal

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the announced bipartisan agreement on a COVID relief package:

“Washington is delivering a huge holiday gift to U.S. businesses and workers after an incredibly challenging year.

“It’s been a difficult road to get another round of much-needed legislative relief moving in Washington. We applaud the bipartisan group of senators that drove progress forward, and the congressional leadership for striking a bipartisan agreement to produce this desperately needed assistance. The agreed-upon provisions will give many suffering businesses a bridge to 2021.

“More will be needed to restore the 4.5 million travel jobs lost in the travel and tourism industry, but the process that produced this agreement is hopefully a positive sign for what will be possible to achieve in the next Congress. We urge swift action on this important legislation.”