Immediate side effects when getting the COVID-19 vaccine

According to a German medical expert talking not in official capacity, these are the side effects someone should expect to experience when getting the BioNTech Vaccine against COVID-19.

78% experience pain or swellings around the area the shot was administered

75% feel tired and exhausted

67% suffer a headache

25 % experience muscle aid

17% get a fever

17% experience joint pain

It’s unlikely the vaccination will trigger all side effects at the same time, however some of the effects could be heavy in some people.

Getting such a reaction is actually a good sign a body is accepting immunity against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

German health professionals are urged to inform those getting the vaccine before it gets administered.