Immediate side effects when getting the COVID-19 vaccine
According to a German medical expert talking not in official capacity, these are the side effects someone should expect to experience when getting the BioNTech Vaccine against COVID-19.
- 78% experience pain or swellings around the area the shot was administered
- 75% feel tired and exhausted
- 67% suffer a headache
- 25 % experience muscle aid
- 17% get a fever
- 17% experience joint pain
It’s unlikely the vaccination will trigger all side effects at the same time, however some of the effects could be heavy in some people.
Getting such a reaction is actually a good sign a body is accepting immunity against the deadly COVID-19 virus.
German health professionals are urged to inform those getting the vaccine before it gets administered.
