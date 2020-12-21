Search

Immediate side effects when getting the COVID-19 vaccine

eTN Managing Editor eTN Managing EditorDecember 21, 2020 00:12
Immediate side effects when getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

According to a German medical expert talking not in official capacity, these are the side effects someone should expect to experience when getting the BioNTech Vaccine against COVID-19.

  • 78% experience pain or swellings around the area the shot was administered
  • 75% feel tired and exhausted
  • 67% suffer a headache
  • 25 % experience muscle aid
  • 17% get a fever
  • 17% experience joint pain

It’s unlikely the vaccination will trigger all side effects at the same time, however some of the effects could be heavy in some people.

Getting such a reaction is actually a good sign a body is accepting immunity against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

German health professionals are urged to inform those getting the vaccine before it gets administered.

 

CATEGORIES
ArabicArmenianBengaliBulgarianChinese (Simplified)CroatianCzechDanishDutchEnglishFilipinoFinnishFrenchGeorgianGermanGreekHebrewHindiHungarianIcelandicIndonesianItalianJapaneseKoreanLatvianNepaliNorwegianPersianPolishPortugueseRomanianRussianSamoanSerbianSlovakSpanishSwahiliSwedishTamilThaiTurkishUkrainianUrdu
x
0
Posts Remaining