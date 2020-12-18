Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett welcomes new Chukka $2M nature adventure park
Jamaica’s attractions sub-sector has received a major boost with the addition of a new nature adventure park in Sandy Bay, Lucea, at a cost of over US$2 million by Chukka Caribbean Adventures. Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett declared the attraction officially opened yesterday (December 17), during a ribbon cutting ceremony, supported by Chukka’s Executive Director, John Byles and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Melville, after which he toured the seaside facility, which sits on 26 acres. Chukka Ocean Outpost Sandy Bay, joins the list of
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsCaribbean NewsCultural Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryFor immediate ReleaseGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsInternational Visitor NewsJamaica travel newsPeople in Travel & TourismResponsible Tourism NewsTourism Investment NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire News