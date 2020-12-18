Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett welcomes new Chukka $2M nature adventure park

Jamaica’s attractions sub-sector has received a major boost with the addition of a new nature adventure park in Sandy Bay, Lucea, at a cost of over US$2 million by Chukka Caribbean Adventures. Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett declared the attraction officially opened yesterday (December 17), during a ribbon cutting ceremony, supported by Chukka’s Executive Director, John Byles and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Melville, after which he toured the seaside facility, which sits on 26 acres. Chukka Ocean Outpost Sandy Bay, joins the list of