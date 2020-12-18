Boomer Woman Travel: Underestimated Market

World Tourism Network (WTN) is a new initiative that emerged out of a rebuilding.travel discussion that started back in March of this year when COVID-19 became a reality. Today, WTN is launching during the month of December with an official start commencing on January 1, 2021.

In this first launch month, there have been and will continue to be sessions providing an opportunity to get to know World Tourism Network members and participate in and listen to interesting travel and tourism discussions. Juergen Thomas Steinmetz, founder of WTN, shared that these events can be viewed and listened to here.

Today, Phyllis Stoller of The Women’s Travel Group guided a session on Boomer Woman Travel, sharing her expertise and experience from her group which celebrates its 29th anniversary on January 21, 2021.

Phyllis talked about who represents her group, why you should know this demographic, trends, and what seems to be the future in women’s travel. As she spoke, she shared slides on these important topics. Her first comment was on why women’s travel is an underserved and very much underestimated travel market.

To register for upcoming sessions, go to: https://wtn.travel/expo/

About World Tourism Network (WTN)

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of these businesses and their stakeholders. The network provides a voice for SMEs at major tourism meetings along with essential networking for its members. Currently, WTN has over 1,000 members in 124 countries around the world. WTN’s goal is to help SMEs recover after COVID-19.

