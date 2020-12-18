Mineta San José International Airport now offers pre-flight COVID-19 testing

Onsite, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available for passengers flying from Mineta San José International Airport (SJC). The testing program is now offered daily by appointment from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for travelers flying on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, with plans to expand the program to all travelers next week. Carbon Health, the technology-enabled healthcare provider, currently administers fast turnaround PCR testing exclusively to Alaska Airlines passengers, with plans to open testing to all travelers next week.

Travelers testing to fly with Alaska Airlines must show their flight itinerary and pay $170. All testing is done in compliance with the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program, and test results are expected by 2:00 p.m. the following day. Test results are shared in a pre-filled form in passengers’ Carbon Health accounts for easy upload to the Hawaii Government site.



WorkSite Labs now offers testing exclusively to Hawaiian Airlines passengers who have coordinated through Hawaiian’s website. Customers must be scheduled no earlier than 72 hours before the departure of the last leg of the journey in order to meet the State of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program requirements. The price per test is $90.



The drive-thru testing site for both groups is configured at the Airport’s Taxi Staging Area, located at 2470 Airport Boulevard in San José.



“With the aviation and travel industries still significantly impacted by the pandemic, SJC is pleased to add pre-flight COVID-19 testing to the list of safety measures undertaken at our airport,” said John Aitken, Director of Aviation at Mineta San Jose International Airport. “While we look forward to the return of the record-breaking traffic we experienced just last year, we are committed to getting there safely. Our promise is to continue working hard to maintain a safe and sanitized environment for those utilizing our facilities.”



“We know how important it is for our guests to have access to reliable options for pre-travel testing, and are proud to offer affordable testing options with quick, guaranteed turnaround times,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our new dedicated collection site at Mineta San José International Airport will make it even more convenient to fly to Hawai‘i from SJC, giving guests peace of mind that they can meet the state of Hawai‘i’s requirements and enjoy their travel.”



“We appreciate SJC’s partnership to provide convenient COVID-19 testing options as more of our Bay Area guests plan their 2021 travel to the Islands,” said Rick Hines, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of operations in California. “Along with making it simple and easy for our guests to get tested through Carbon Health, we’ve worked with the State of Hawaii to be able to pre-clear our guests prior to their departure from SJC, so that they can now skip the line upon arrival in the Hawaiian Islands with an approved negative COVID-19 test.”



For travelers flying in to Mineta San José International Airport and remaining in Santa Clara County overnight, the Santa Clara County Health Officer has mandated a quarantine of 10 days.

