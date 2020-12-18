JetBlue announces Key West flights from New York City and Boston

Beginning February 11, JetBlue Airways is to add seasonal nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Key West International Airport (EYW).

Service from JFK to EYW is scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, with flights arriving in Key West at 1:22 p.m. and departing for JFK at 2:10 p.m. From BOS, service also is scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, with flights arriving in Key West at 12:14 p.m. and departing to BOS at 1:02 p.m.

“This is indeed exciting news for Key West International Airport,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County. “JetBlue is known for its comfortable low-cost flights and excellent service.”

JetBlue is to serve the Key West market with Embraer 190 aircraft with 100 passenger seats, including 16 “even more space” seats, and featuring two-by-two seating with ample leg room. The flights include complimentary, unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks, live programing on personal seatback televisions and free high-speed wireless internet, JetBlue’s announcement stated.

“Key West International Airport currently delivers visitors right to the doorstep of all the island has to offer,” the announcement continued. “The airport also serves as an easy gateway to the neighboring Lower Keys and Marathon, which offer their own array of special attractions and picture-perfect backdrops.”

Plans call for the Jet Blue service to operate through April 2021.