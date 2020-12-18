WTTC celebrates the end of 2020

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), made a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generated one in four of all new jobs.

Evidence from WTTC’s Crisis Readiness report, which looked at 90 different types of crises in the last 20 years, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation and the implementation of standardised protocols.

Following its launch in May this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp, has now been adopted by 200 destinations around the world. WTTC launched the global safety and hygiene mark earlier this year.

It was created in order to restore traveller confidence and revive the global Travel & Tourism sector, which has been left devasted by the COVID-19 pandemic.