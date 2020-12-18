JetBlue adds Miami flights to its New Year’s resolutions

Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways fully committed today to one of its New Year’s resolutions: launch first-ever flights at Miami International Airport.

JetBlue has set February 11, 2021 – the airline’s 21st birthday – as the start date for its Miami route expansion, which will include service to four U.S. cities: Boston (up to four times daily); Los Angeles (up to twice daily); New York-JFK (up to four times daily); and Newark (up to four times daily). The Miami-Los Angeles route will feature JetBlue Mint, the airline’s premium travel experience. The maximum of 14 daily flights would instantly make JetBlue one of MIA’s busiest passenger airlines.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I proudly welcome JetBlue to Miami-Dade. And I’m pleased to see them taking important steps to keep passengers and employees safe and healthy.”

Headquartered in New York and trademarked as New York’s Hometown Airline, JetBlue serves nearly 100 domestic and international BlueCities – soon to also include Magic City.

“JetBlue has a long history of serving Florida and we are so pleased to expand our presence to Miami International Airport – the busiest airport in the U.S. we do not currently serve – where we can introduce our award-winning service and low fares to even more travelers in South Florida,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “With JetBlue service now stretching from Miami to Fort Lauderdale to West Palm we have a winning combination of service that will set us up for continued success in the Sunshine State.”

“I wish JetBlue my deepest thanks and congratulations for making this monumental expansion to MIA, and for their significant investment of flights to the Miami market,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Welcoming one of the world’s leading low-cost carriers and busiest airlines to our network is a major landmark event in our airport’s history. Their new daily flights on four popular U.S. routes provide a diverse menu of travel options to our passengers and will generate increased business revenue and job creation in our community.”