Four Seasons returns to Bangkok

Rising above the majestic Chao Phraya River in the heart of Bangkok’s Creative District is an enclave of tiered buildings, connected at ground level by a series of indoor and outdoor spaces, quiet courtyards and lively restaurants. Art-filled spaces, sophisticated lounges and lush tropical greenery are surrounded by the gentle sounds of water features and inviting open-air terraces. Welcome to the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

“The much-anticipated return of Four Seasons to Thailand’s capital is nothing short of spectacular,” says Christian Clerc, Four Seasons President, Global Operations. “Guests will be in awe of the exquisite design, the world-class restaurant and bar options, and a state-of-the-art wellness centre. As always, the unparalleled, intuitive service from Four Seasons people will be at the centre of it all. Thanks to our visionary owner-partners at Country Holdings Group Public Company Limited, this magnificent Hotel combines everything that one has come to expect of Four Seasons in Thailand and around the world.”

Located along 200 meters (650 feet) of open riverfront just 40 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport along the famed Charoenkrung Road, the fourth location in the Four Seasons Thailand Collection offers myriad opportunities for locals and international travelers to make connections with each other and the exciting city that surrounds it.

General Manager Lubosh Barta, who began his Four Seasons career in Bangkok 16 years ago and was most recently opening General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, sums up the experience: “Like the city of Bangkok, our new Four Seasons is full of surprises, whether it’s the breath-taking river views, the rich design details, the perfect cocktail or a striking piece of art. We look forward to offering personalized experiences in an environment of safety and trust as we embrace Four Seasons enhanced global healthy and safety program, Lead With Care, with uncompromising Four Seasons service in a truly spectacular setting.”

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok is located within buildings designed by Hamiltons International architects. In describing his vision for the interiors of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, lead designer Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON said: “Sometimes dramatic. Sometimes intimate. But always charismatic.” High ceilings and glass walls provide breathing space, while pools and flowing water echo the constant movement of the Chao Phraya River. Thailand’s natural beauty and the city’s urbane charms come together in every aspect of the interiors, punctuated by an art collection amassed by Gathy himself. Celebrating the country’s legendary craftsmanship and artistry, a dedicated ART Space in partnership with MOCA Bangkok running from lobby through to the river itself showcases contemporary Thai artists in changing exhibitions.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok is in the heart of the city’s most remarkable community. Along the historic Charoenkrung Road and in myriad small streets and alleyways, the area is undergoing a renaissance as street food vendors are joined by food-forward restaurants, traditional crafts are side by side with bold contemporary art, and tiny stalls selling handcrafted wares sit next to eclectic shops filled with designer goods.

Along Chao Phraya River, Four Seasons guests can head to ICONSIAM, the city’s newest premium shopping mall, with direct access from the Hotel’s river dock. Or, take a water taxi to wander the river’s canals, floating kitchens, ancient temples and charming fishing piers.