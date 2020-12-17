Inkaterra hotels in Peru resume operations

Inkaterra, Peru’s luxury hospitality and eco-tourism brand, has resumed operations across its portfolio of hotels just in time for the new year.

The brand, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, has begun welcoming guests back to its seven properties throughout Peru after temporarily suspending service during a months-long, nationwide lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the international hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols are being followed.

On November 1, Peru began allowing tourists from North America to enter with proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure from various US cities via nonstop flight to Lima. Over the past few weeks, Peru resumed most transport operations, including international air travel, welcoming back passengers arriving on longer haul flights arriving from Europe.



“It is with great enthusiasm that Inkaterra opens its doors once again, with thorough protocols to assure a safe and unforgettable experience,” declared founder and chief executive José Koechlin. “After months of lockdown, the world is anxious to set sail again, to regain freedom by reconnecting with the diversity of culture and nature abroad. Inkaterra fulfills this yearning, sharing authenticity with all our guests while encouraging a positive impact on the environment.”

Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica was opened in 1975 by Koechlin followed by Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel in 1991, which will soon be expanded with a new Cloud Forest wing. Inkaterra’s newest project is a new hotel on Peru’s Pacific coast at Cabo Blanco, set to launch in 2021.