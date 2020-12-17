SITE and SITE Foundation announce new leadership for 2021

Today, Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) announced its leadership line-up for 2021, welcoming 4 new directors to the SITE International Board of Directors and 3 new Trustees to the Board of the SITE Foundation. In addition, following the resignation of Didier Scaillet in September 2020, Rebecca Wright, CIS, CITP, Head of Chapter Engagement at SITE, has been appointed interim Executive Director.



Joining the SITE Board to serve 3 year terms are: Colleen Brzozowski, CIS, Independent, USA; Karim El Minabawy, President, Emeco Travel – EUROMIC Egypt; and Lisa Xu, Founder & Managing Director, East Star, China. Also joining the SITE Board, to take up the newly created Young Leader seat for a two year term, is Heidi Dillon, Manager, Event Operations, One10, USA.



Meanwhile, Vito Curalli, Executive Director, International & Industry Relations, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Meenaz Diamond, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, North America, Accor Hotels and Jonathan E. Richards, Manager, Corporate Gifts, NW, Mexico, Europe, Maui Jim Sunglasses & Zeal Optics have joined as Trustees of SITE Foundation.



The DMC Network’s Aoife Delaney, CIS, CITP will take the reins at SITE in January 2021. It’s a special moment for the Delaney family as 29 years ago, in 1992, Aoife’s Dad, Patrick Delaney CIS, CITP, CITE, CMM, CMP, became the first non-US resident to serve as SITE President.



“SITE has always been an integral part of my personal and professional life and becoming SITE President is a source of immense pride to me. I’m deeply grateful to all those who have helped me along the way, especially my great friend and mentor, Jenn Glynn, whose legacy I hope to emulate. I’d also like to single out the ownership and leadership at The DMC Network who have generously and extensively invested in my SITE participation because they believe passionately in the power of incentive travel” said Aoife Delaney.



Taking the helm at SITE Foundation is Terry Manion, CIS, CITP, SVP, Business Development, Creative Group Canada: “Following many years immersed in the world of incentive travel, I’m deeply honoured to serve as President of SITE Foundation for 2021. In recent years SITE Foundation has invested over USD$1.25m into the industry through our research, education and advocacy projects. The Incentive Travel Industry Index (ITII), our joint research initiative with FICP and IRF, has become the single biggest and most anticipated annual report on the state of the incentive travel nation while Motivate, our content repository on all things incentive travel, has tripled its readership in the past 12 months”.



Newly appointed SITE Interim Executive Director, Rebecca Wright, CIS, CITP said: “2020 has been a tumultuous year for all Business Events professionals but despite the difficulties and the challenges, SITE remained united and strong. We now face 2021 with a renewed sense of community and an even stronger belief that incentive travel is transformational for qualifiers, businesses and society at large. I’m delighted to serve as interim Executive Director and look forward to leading our wonderful executive leadership team as we continue to deliver value to our members, to be the voice for the “I” in MICE and to highlight the business case for incentive travel”.