Hilton aims to open and manage 1000 hotels in China by 2025

Hilton Hotels & Resorts aims at opening and managing 1,000 hotels in China by 2025, which will create 100,000 jobs in the area. The company also looks to reach 50 million loyalty members in the country.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s most iconic luxury hotel brand, has grown its portfolio of hotels in Greater China with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Xiamen.

Featuring 245 well-appointed rooms and suites, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen launches as the fourth Waldorf Astoria hotel in the area and the sixth in Asia Pacific.

Hilton also said the Xiamen hotel is its 300th managed hotel in the China market.

CEO Chris Nassetta mentioned that China is Hilton’s second-largest market globally and a key part of the hotel chain’s growth strategy in the coming years.

Alan Watts, President Asia Pacific of Hilton, said the company looks to open 17 more hotels across its three luxury brands in the regional pipeline over the coming years.