Let’s Go There and Facebook collaborate to inspire future getaways

The Let’s Go There coalition of travel businesses and organizations is excited to announce a collaboration with Facebook for its campaign to inspire Americans to keep thinking about and planning for future travel once the world begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has donated advertising space to drive traffic to Let’s Go There’s new online “Holiday Look Book,” a 180-page visual journey through must-see destinations and activities in every U.S. state and territory.

The goal: to connect with Americans’ pent-up demand for traveling – and to inspire the gift of travel to others – so that aspiration turns into bookings once they feel safe to do so.

Facebook and Instagram users will be shown immersive “instant experiences” that bring to life the Let’s Go There Coalition Holiday Look Book. This mobile full-screen ad instantly loads video, photos and carousels featuring breathtaking panoramas and iconic images of America’s top destinations, cuisine and landmarks. The beautiful book captures Americans’ desire for experiences, both for themselves and to gift to others over the holidays.

Facebook’s support for efforts to prime the travel and tourism market for a post-pandemic resurgence is driven by strong signals from its users that taking journeys remains very much on their minds. Travel is the No. 1 interest on Instagram, and travel inspiration lives across the Facebook family of apps.

“Facebook has abundant natural synergy with Let’s Go There given the strong travel orientation of its users, and its reach and influence are obviously a huge boon to the mammoth undertaking that will be needed to revive travel to and within the U.S.,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow, whose organization co-founded Let’s Go There.

In addition to ad space, Facebook also donated the services of Facebook Marketing Partner Shuttlerock to build the video “instant experiences.”

Launched in September, Let’s Go There is a national initiative backed by a coalition of more than 75 of the most recognizable U.S. travel brands, businesses and organizations to encourage Americans to think about their future travels and make plans to go when the moment is right. In addition to the founding entities, 4,000 organizations across the travel industry have engaged in the campaign. The coalition’s message to travel consumers: when the time is right for you to travel again, we will be ready to safely welcome you back.

“Restoring consumer confidence in traveling will be essential not only to the recovery of the industry, but the recovery of the U.S. economy overall,” said Dow. “A third of overall U.S. unemployment currently resides in the travel and tourism industry, so a broad economic rebound fundamentally will not happen until travel restarts.

“Facebook’s involvement in Let’s Go There is a strong indicator of the broad and diverse range of interests that recognizes travel as a vital lynchpin of American prosperity and growth.”

The current phase of the Let’s Go There campaign will run through the holidays.