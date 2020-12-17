CzechTourism announces new ‘Stories of Resilience’ content series

Today, CzechTourism, the official tourism board of the Czech Republic, announced and released their new content series in North America titled: Stories of Resilience. This video series portrays local owners of tourism businesses in Prague, the nation’s capital, as well as well-known members of the Prague arts community. The videos feature the personal, and sometimes emotional, stories of how each protagonist dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the series, the audience learns of the substantial impact that the pandemic had on these businesses owners and artists. But, they also experience their resilience and creativity, in how each gave back to their city in its greatest time of need. The footage was shot on-location in Prague just before the city was entering a second lockdown in the Fall of 2020.

The videos feature the founders of a culinary walking tour company. Instead of giving in-person tours, they started hosting Zoom feasts to support local restaurants and stay connected to friends and customers. There is also a cycling tour company owner who delivered medical supplies on his bike instead of touring the city with guests. The CEO of one hotel was forced to close to the public, but provided free rooms for frontline workers. Lastly, a soloist in the Czech National Ballet tells her story of yearning to perform for a live audience once again.

Michaela Claudino, Director of CzechTourism in the United States and Canada says, “The Czech Republic was affected like everywhere else by the pandemic. But people came together like never before during these tough times, and I am heartened and excited to showcase just a few of these inspiring stories through our new video series. I look forward to once again welcoming visitors to our beautiful country.”

Pre-pandemic, US tourism to the Czech Republic was experiencing record highs. In 2019, the important US market accounted for 600,000 visits and 1.4 million room nights.