Qatar Airways surprises and delights passengers this Holiday Season

Qatar Airways is delighted to welcome this festive season by creating special moments that will surprise and delight our passengers both on board and on the ground. Passengers departing to and from Qatar Airways’ destinations in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and select destinations in Asia and Africa, will enjoy the airline’s festivities from 19 December until 26 December.

From the moment Business Class passengers arrive on board, they will be greeted with a seasonal welcome drink and a specially designed bespoke holiday menu card, featuring a range of flavoursome holiday dishes including smoked salmon tartare with pink pepper seared scallops, beetroot and ikura roe, beef wellington with turmeric mashed potato, grilled sweet potato, pumpkin, oyster mushroom and beef jus, and a spicy raspberry chocolate dome for dessert. Premium customers will also be presented with quiet reminders of this holiday season, including a festive napkin band wrapped around the cutlery pack and a rich hot chocolate with marshmallows. Passengers can stay entertained with the extensive collection of festive movies on the Oryx One Inflight Entertainment system and enjoy the airline’s turndown service when it is time for rest, complete with the added comfort of the signature limited edition ‘Seasons Greetings’ message pillow.

The Economy cabin will be dressed with festive headrest covers and customers travelling in Economy Class will also enjoy a delightful seasonal menu that includes turkey chasseur, turmeric mashed potato with parsley as a main course, and christmas pudding for dessert.

Qatar Airways has also created festive touches throughout the Al Mourjan Business Lounge at Hamad International Airport (HIA) for the very first time. Passengers can delight in the seasonal décor reflected in the flower arrangements, and holiday gift-box displays and feast on an assortment of holiday delicacies from the buffet or select from the special digital à la carte menu. For those passengers wanting to embrace the spirit of the season, a large communal table with stunning decorations including holiday inspired place mats, bread liners, napkin bands and table décor will bring people together to share a meal which amongst many choices can include waldorf salad, stuffed turkey roulade, beef wellingtion, yule log, gourmet hot chocolate with toasted marshmallows, signature mocktails and more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging due to the ongoing pandemic. That is why this year we are investing more efforts than ever before into our festive actvities on board and at HIA, to bring the joy back to flying. In the coming weeks, tens of thousands of passengers will travel with us for a vacation or to visit family and friends abroad and our aim is to continue to unite family and friends and make their journey even more memorable during this special time.”

When travelling with Qatar Airways during the festive season, passengers can expect the highest levels of safety throughout their journey. The airline’s onboard safety measures include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.