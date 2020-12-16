Seychelles Closes COVID-19 Test Center

The Seychelles Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, that the English River Health Centre station being used for COVID-19 PCR tests has closed. Services will continue at the music stadium.

Friday, December 18, 2020, will be the closing date for the English River Health Centre station for COVID-19 PCR tests. The Ministry of Health has said, however, that the Music Stadium testing station remains operational for tests in the region.

Appointments for tests must be booked at least 5 to 7 days prior by calling 4388410 or 2829340 during working hours.

More news about Seychelles

#rebuildingtravel