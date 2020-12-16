Thailand resumes visa-free regime for Russian tourists

Thailand’s authorities have decided to resume the visa-free regime for Russian tourists.

Now Russian visitors, who want to spend no more than one calendar month in Thailand, do not have to apply for a visa. They will need to obtain a Certificate of Entrance (COE) on the website of the Thai Embassy in Russia, though.

The tourists who plan to stay in Thailand for more than a month will need to apply for a TR visa that is valid for up to 60 days. It can also be extended by 30 days.

Travelers who want to spend 90 to 270 days in Thailand need to obtain a Special Tourist Visa (STV).

Regardless of visa type, all tourists are still required to be in quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to Thailand.

They must also provide a certificate of absence of COVID-19, received at least three days before the trip.