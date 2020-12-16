Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Mobile check-in and checkout at 6,000 hotels in North America

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced it has completed the rollout of mobile check-in and checkout to nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in North America.

The major milestone, which comes just months after Wyndham first announced the initiative, makes Wyndham the first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across the economy and midscale segments.

“This is a pivotal moment for Wyndham and our re-imagined mobile app, which arrived at a critical time amid the pandemic,” said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, Digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Today’s travelers expect streamlined, low-contact experiences and are seeking established brands that can deliver. With this app, we’re giving our guests yet another reason to book direct with Wyndham.”

Wyndham first announced its new mobile app in late September and has seen sizable growth in downloads and engagement since launch. Ratings have also increased to 4.6 out of 5 in the Apple App store and 4.7 out of 5 in the Google Play store. In addition to mobile check-in and checkout, the app offers innovative in-stay features, best-in-class design, personalized experiences, Wyndham Rewards® account management, gamification and more. Users can also take advantage of unique features like Lightning Book®, which makes it easy to book the nearest Wyndham hotel for the night in as a few as three taps. Wyndham’s new mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Combined with the recent launch of a new customer data platform, the app builds upon the foundation of a broader, multi-year digital transformation at Wyndham, which in recent months has enabled the Company to quickly stand up new tools and offerings to help drive more business to its franchisees—particularly from everyday business travelers, such as construction workers, utility workers, truckers and more.