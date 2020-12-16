AirBridgeCargo’s new Boeing 777F lands at Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) welcomes the arrival of Volga-Dnepr’s Boeing 777F. The representatives of Volga-Dnepr Group, Boeing Corporation, GE Healthcare and Domodedovo met the first commercial flight from Seoul.

Volga-Dnepr Group has recently introduced a new Boeing 777F, adding it to AirBridgeCargo‘s fleet. The plane has been successfully certified in Russia. “We are grateful to employees, partners and customers for launching a new service by 2021, when air cargo is seeing rising demand in health care, e-commerce and FMCG”, said Tatyana Arslanova, COO at Volga-Dnepr Group.



“The opportune delivery of medical equipment is of outmost importance at these difficult times. Air travel maintains its leadership in terms of speed. Along with the shipment protection this criteria is growing in importance for our company particularly given the current situation”, highlighted Natalya Butrova, Head of logistics at GE Healthcare Russia&CIS.



“In 2020, air freight has become increasingly significant. This type of transportation ensures timely delivery of medical freight, including protective gear, vaccines, medicines and medical equipment, much needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that AirBridgeCargo’s new aircraft will create new opportunities for cargo airlines at Domodedovo”, said Igor Borisov, Director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport.



At the moment, Boeing 777F remains the world’s largest twinjet with a maximum payload of 106 tons.

