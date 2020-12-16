123Movies, FMovies, Putlocker, Solarmovies, GoMovies & Yesmovies – Are They Safe and Legit?

Syosset, NY, United States, December 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) SABA COMMUNICATIONS INC –:Are free movie streaming websites like 123Movies, FMovies, Putlocker, Solarmovies, GoMovies and others safe and legit? What is the better alternative? Read this before you watch another movie online.

Online streaming has become so popular now, and there are more options available today than ever. These websites to stream free movies have changed the concept of the entertainment industry completely. No one bothers to purchase a cable network subscription to enjoy TV shows and films because even the most recently released movies and TV series are also available online. Still, if you are not carefully planning where to watch these movies, there are chances that you may end up spending hundreds of dollars on buying streaming websites subscription.

What if you get to know that you can watch your favorite movies online without paying anything? The good news is that it is 100% possible only if you know where to look for them. Most people know about the paid streaming websites only, for example, Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Hulu, but these sites have a big advertising budget, which can’t allow them to share free content.

While some paid streaming sites offer a limited number of free movies and TV shows, there are some websites where you can stream free movies. There are no hidden membership or subscription charges. And all you need is an electronic device (laptop, computer, phone or Ipad) and an Internet connection.

Forget about the paid video streaming options and invest that money in buying a new screen to stream free movies from the following websites. Explore all of them and bookmark your favorite one. Get ready to welcome your free entertainment experience, which is no less than a theatre with zero cost.

Best Options to Stream Movies for Free

Some websites have a limited library or genre of movies and shows. For example, you may find the latest films but not the old ones at one site, and another site may have all the old movies but no latest releases. Here is a list of the best places to stream free movies and shows.

FMovies 123Movies (123 Movies) SolarMovies GoMovie PutLocker YesMovies Soap2day AZ Movies. xyz PopcornFlix FilmOnline4U.com

Continue reading to know more details of each one of these free movies’ websites.

FMovies

FMovies is very popular and one of the best free movie streaming websites where all the latest films are available to watch for free. You don’t even have to watch sponsored content or advertisements here. It provides links to view or download any movie from 100% legal sources.

Everything gets better with FMovies because it allows every viewer to browse options as per his location. Currently, FMovies has content from Korea, India, China, Japan, and many other countries. You can also look for language-specific or country-specific movies and add them to your online library. Additionally, the subtitles are also available for all movies and series.

123Movies

123Movies is another option among these best free streaming sites to watch your favorite shows and movies daily and that too HD- Blu-Ray movies. It is a highly organized online movies library where you can watch full-length movies with subtitles without sponsored content. Moreover, 123Movies website allows all users to quickly find movies as per genre, year, and area. From old classics to the latest movies, all films are available on this online web portal. You can visit 123Movies website and check out what’s available.

PutLocker

If you are searching for a website that is easy to access on a mobile phone or Ipad, PutLocker is a good option to stream movies online without subscription charges. It is a free file hosting website with easy navigation buttons and a huge library to explore the choices. Searching for a film here will allow you to see a number of domain addresses and real URLs where you can stream movies and shows for free.

PutLocker is extremely popular among Chinese movie lovers as there are hundreds of Chinese films available here. From drama to romantic movies, there are plenty of options to enjoy. Another good thing about this free movie streaming site is that it allows every user to download an HD movie without paying anything.

GoMovies

Next in line among this best free movie streaming sites list is ‘GoMovies.’ If you are interested in watching Netflix shows but don’t want to pay hefty money for a subscription, you can see all Netflix series and get access to Hollywood movies without paying anything. Here is another plus point, you can also download any of your favorite films directly without providing your details or registering on the GoMovies website.

SolarMovie

SolarMovie is the best place for people who are more into foreign-language movies and TV series. Here, you can search for any movie by its name and year without filling in long details, credit requirements, or any other information. It automatically updates the films and TV series list and shows top suggestions on its home page.

You can even find top-listed movies here, but their quality is not the best. The content here comes from a number of countries, including the US, France, India, China, and Japan. SolarMovie will please you in this leisure time when you need something to freshen your mind. No need to sign up for enjoying this 24/7 non-stop entertainment.

YesMovies

If you are searching for old movies, i.e., movies from the 1950s which are not available anywhere else, you should explore YesMovies. It is among the top websites to stream free movies from classics to the latest options. It doesn’t require you to sign up or register for the site to access these movies.

All the movies on this site are categorized genre-wise and year-wise so that everyone can find what he is searching, without any hassle. Just write the name of your desired movie in the search bar, add the year (if you know that), and hit the search button. Select the film that you want to enjoy and grab popcorn to go with it.

Soap2day

Among the fastest web streaming portals, don’t forget about the Soap2day, where you can watch free streaming movies online. This portal has an exclusive design that is incredibly easy to navigate and search for the right options. The free media here on this site is fast, legal, and secure. The seamless streaming makes it one of the preferred choices to pass the weekend by indulging in the latest movies and TV series for free.

AZ Movies.xyz

This website shares a decent reputation for its high quality and a wide variety of movies. Unlike other sites, it is not completely free because of the advertisements. However, these ads are not irritating and annoying, so that they can be ignored. You can stream your favorite sci-fi or action movie in 1080p and even in HD quality. All the content here is absolutely free, and it only requires a reliable internet connection. If your internet is slow, you may encounter buffering issues from time to time.

PopcornFlix

This is a cool name for a movie website, and probably it follows the analogy that watching movies is not complete without popcorn or any other snack of your choice. This website is quite a popular option among top websites to stream free movies. It has one of the biggest libraries where you can find horror, adventure, thriller, romance, and sci-fi altogether in one place, and it doesn’t even need to sign up. Exploring it is very simple and to the point, as all the options are arranged as per their thumbnails.

FilmOnline4U.com

The sources of entertainment also include educational documentaries and sports in addition to movies and TV shows. If you are searching for sports videos and documentaries, all of them are available here. It has different documentaries and shows from popular educational channels such as national geographic, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and History channel. And guess what, all this is available here for free, without paying anything. Just pick anything that you are interested in and hit the Play button—no need to sign up or become a member to access all these options.

What are the Alternatives to 123Movies, FMovies, Putlocker, SolarMovies, GoMovies and Others?

While these websites to stream free movies are great, there are chances that they may not contain exclusive content. In that case, you can look for alternative websites where you can watch these movies and TV series. Contrary to popular opinion, these sites are not expensive, and they only require a little subscription money. The monthly subscription is not automatic, and you can only pay for it when you want to see these selected movies. They also offer some shared packages, which will cut the price even less, making them more affordable.

Amazon Prime

Amazon, a gigantic company that is slowly taking over the world with its high-tech services, one of which is Amazon Prime. Signing up to this site gives you direct access to a huge variety of movies. TV series recorded shows and documentaries which are not available at public forums. Not to mention, there is some Amazon-exclusive content which is free if you are already a subscriber and doesn’t require further processing.

Pureflix

If you are looking for a family entertainment source, Pureflix is what you need to explore. It has so many movies and shows which are age-appropriate for your children. You can even find some Christian films and children’s movies, documentaries, and kids’ shows. It also offers a 30-day trial offer to see if it can become your family entertainment hub. If yes, you can pay for it and continue using it.

Lifetime Movie Club

If you are more into the cable television network but do not need plenty of channels. For a small amount, you can customize your cable channels, movies, and shows, that too, without advertisements and commercials and extra charges.

Netflix

It is probably the most famous website which gives free access to protected content. Its price may seem to be a problem as other paid options are much cheaper than Netflix. But sharing screens with family and friends may make it more affordable. Still, it may not be an appropriate option for single users in terms of budget.

Hulu

Hulu is a contract-free website that allows you to watch the latest shows and movies. There are no ads or hindrances to watch the catalog or stream movies. You can also see content from national TV channels and movies, biographies, documentaries, and TV series.

Best Free Movie Streaming Sites FAQs

Choosing one website among so many options to stream free movies can be a problem, especially if you have no time and energy to explore every one of them. But if you are clear about how this whole system works, you can pick one easily. Here are the most common questions asked about websites to watch free movies.

Can You Watch TV Online Without Paying Anything?

The one-word answer is ‘yes.’ Not many people know that you can watch any premium TV serial online without paying for anything. Though many options which provide these films and TV series offer them illegally, violating the copyrights. This is not a recommended option to do; there are many alternate options where you can watch anything for free without breaking any law.

What are the Dangers of Watching Movies on Illegal Websites?

If you are spending your time and energy to stream or download movies from illegal sources, the first problem that you may encounter is ‘advertisements,’ which literally bombard scam links and dubious pop-ups to your screen. Clicking these links takes you to malicious websites, which can add malware to your laptop. It is also common for hackers to use these free movie streaming sites to access your computer and steal sensitive data. Hence, clicking, viewing, and downloading movies and TV series from suspicious websites is not recommended.

Do you have to sign up to watch movies on 123Movies, FMovies, Putlocker, etc?

Not necessarily. There are some websites that require information from all of their visitors. You can’t access the movie library or stream TV series online without signing up at some of these websites. However, the good news is that there are plenty of other sites that don’t have this requirement. So, you don’t have to sign up, give your details, or add your credit card information to watch and download movies for free.

Is it legal to stream movies?

Only some of these websites to watch free movies online are legal. Most sites that give access to the public domain content are 100% legal, while others containing private and copyright-protected data are not legal. Using these sites can not only put you in a legal complication later at some time but also put your device at risk of a malware or hackers’ attack.

What will happen if you use an illegal website to watch movies?

If you are using a suspicious source to watch movies online for free, especially if it is copyright-protected content, there are chances that you will get yourself involved in some legal issues. While some people recommend using a VPN and other such sources to hide your information, it is better to look for legal websites where you can enjoy movies without such issues.

How to identify an illegal website?

It may feel exciting to have access to copyright-protected data for free but using an illegal means to watch these movies is not recommended. Unfortunately, not knowing the law is not an excuse that will spare you. Typically, if a website requires you to use a VPN or proxy and leads you to another site, there are high chances that it is illegal. Some sites give a disclaimer that it is not responsible for linking you to a third party. Don’t ignore these warnings and look for a legal website to watch movies for free.

Can you Download Movies and TV series from 123Movies and FMovies?

Not all but many of some reliable websites to stream free movies offer and download options. It means not only you can watch them for free but also download them to watch later. Some people use that option to watch movies and TV shows when the internet is not available, for example, during traveling.

Conclusion

As you can now tell, many sources allow you to stream the latest movies online for free. Who thought watching films and shows would be so easy that you don’t have to pay anything, not even cable television and cinema tickets to watch them? Some of the options mentioned above may not work in your region; in that case, look for other options or buy the subscription of the available sites in your region.

If you love watching old films, you don’t have to spend money to get their hard copy when you can download them for free. If you want to enjoy exclusive or copyright-protected data, pay for the subscription, and start streaming it. If you want to see the royalty-free, public domain movies and series, try any of the recommended sites.

Now grab your favorite snack, turn off the lights, and get into a cozy place with your laptop or phone. Sit back and explore all top websites to stream free movies and choose one which meets your demands and doesn’t violate any copyright rules.

