Search

Strong earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao

mm Harry S. JohnsonDecember 16, 2020 00:33
Strong earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked second-largest island in the Philippines, Mindanao, today. So far there have been no reports of deaths, injuries or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude6.1
Date-Time15 Dec 2020 23:21:59 UTC 16 Dec 2020 07:21:59 near epicenter
Location5.207N 125.439E
Depth26 km
Distances21.9 km (13.6 mi) S of Sarangani, Philippines 73.1 km (45.3 mi) SSE of Glan, Philippines 81.7 km (50.7 mi) SSW of Caburan, Philippines 85.9 km (53.3 mi) S of Malapatan, Philippines 157.6 km (97.7 mi) SSE of Koronadal, Philippines
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 6.8 km; Vertical 4.2 km
ParametersNph = 113; Dmin = 206.3 km; Rmss = 1.31 seconds; Gp = 32°
CATEGORIES
ArabicArmenianBengaliBulgarianChinese (Simplified)CroatianCzechDanishDutchEnglishFilipinoFinnishFrenchGeorgianGermanGreekHebrewHindiHungarianIcelandicIndonesianItalianJapaneseKoreanLatvianNepaliNorwegianPersianPolishPortugueseRomanianRussianSamoanSerbianSlovakSpanishSwahiliSwedishTamilThaiTurkishUkrainianUrdu
x
0
Posts Remaining