Strong earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao
Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked second-largest island in the Philippines, Mindanao, today. So far there have been no reports of deaths, injuries or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued.
|Preliminary Earthquake Report
|Magnitude
|6.1
|Date-Time
|15 Dec 2020 23:21:59 UTC 16 Dec 2020 07:21:59 near epicenter
|Location
|5.207N 125.439E
|Depth
|26 km
|Distances
|21.9 km (13.6 mi) S of Sarangani, Philippines 73.1 km (45.3 mi) SSE of Glan, Philippines 81.7 km (50.7 mi) SSW of Caburan, Philippines 85.9 km (53.3 mi) S of Malapatan, Philippines 157.6 km (97.7 mi) SSE of Koronadal, Philippines
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 6.8 km; Vertical 4.2 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 113; Dmin = 206.3 km; Rmss = 1.31 seconds; Gp = 32°
