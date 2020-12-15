Rove La Mer Beach: New hotel opens in Dubai

Rove La Mer Beach, a brand-new hotel, opened its doors on the sunny shores of Dubai’s iconic La Mer beachfront, where the surf meets the city.

Guided by Dubai Tourism’s vision to offer global travelers customizable experiences suitable for every type of visitor, Rove La Mer Beach gives Rovers (guests) the perfect excuse to soak in the sun, sand and pristine beach waters, explore trendy restaurants, and enjoy an affordable beachside stay.

The new hotel is centrally located and is only a 10-minute drive from City Walk and Downtown Dubai.

“Rove La Mer Beach is Rove Hotels’ first beachfront hotel and an exciting step in the brand’s journey. As we add more and more convenient locations to our ever-growing collection of well-connected hotels, we continue to find new ways to engage the modern traveler with a diverse array of enriching experiences. By bringing fun, affordable and fuss-free hospitality to La Mer, Rove aims to redefine people’s expectations of what a beachfront hotel is supposed to be and make them accessible to a wider range of travelers,” says Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.