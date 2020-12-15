Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announces departure of Chief Administrative Officer, appointment of new Chief Human Resource Officer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced that Mary R. Falvey, its Chief Administrative Officer, will leave the Company on March 1, 2021.

“During her 22 years at Wyndham Worldwide and its predecessor companies, Mary was absolutely instrumental in building the best culture in this industry and helping us transition that culture to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. We are tremendously grateful for all that Mary has achieved during her distinguished career at Wyndham along with her leadership in setting up our teams around the world for success in our new company. I know I speak on behalf of our over 10,000 team members when I say we will miss Mary immensely,” said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, Chief Executive Officer.

“I thank my friends and colleagues at Wyndham. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with our team members around the globe and with the best leadership team in the industry,” said Ms. Falvey. “I have enjoyed our teamwork and I am proud of what we accomplished together over the past two decades, particularly building a strong values-based culture that embraces our power to make change in the world and celebrates the diversity of our people.”

The Company also today announced the promotion of its human resource leader for managed hotel operations in North America, Monica Melancon, to Chief Human Resource Officer, effective March 1. Ms. Melancon spent 15 years in increasing roles of responsibility at Target, rising from HR executive at the unit level to a senior regional HR executive overseeing a region with $3 billion of annual sales and over 15,000 team members. In 2015, she joined La Quinta Management LLC and has been consistently promoted since Wyndham’s acquisition of La Quinta to lead human resources operations for all Wyndham managed hotels in North America and over 8,000 Wyndham team members. Ms. Melancon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Management & Marketing degree from East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. She is currently based in Wyndham’s Irving, Texas office and will be relocating to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ world headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.

Mr. Ballotti commented, “Monica is an exceptional leader whom I’ve had the pleasure to work with since our acquisition of La Quinta more than two years ago. She personally knows our ownership groups and leadership teams on the ground who deliver our Count on Me service daily. She understands our business, our company and our people, and I’m confident she is the right leader to drive our culture and business forward.”