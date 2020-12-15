Seychelles Reconnects to Doha

Destination Seychelles welcomes Qatar Airways back on its shores as the airline landed at the Seychelles International airport of Pointe Larue on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 8:55 am.

The national airline of the State of Qatar announced the resumptions of flights to Seychelles earlier in December with an operation of three weekly flights.

Ensuring the small island destination is more accessible to the world; Qatar adds itself to the list of serving airlines with extended reach to all corners of the globe.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to resume our flights to the Seychelles, expanding our network to over 70 weekly flights into Africa to 21 destinations. With its stunning white-sand beaches, island hopping opportunities and vibrant forests, we are sure the Seychelles is going to be a very popular option for passengers to enjoy a memorable vacation, even with the start of winter season around the world.”

On her part the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis stated that the recommencement of Qatar Airways flights to Seychelles comes at an ideal time for the destination.

“It is an honor for the destination to be considered by Qatar Airways as part of its flight route. The restart of flight between Qatar and Seychelles comes at an opportune time as the destination strengthened its marketing strategies in order to make Seychelles more visible and accessible to its prime source markets,” said Mrs. Francis.

The paradise destination was one amongst the first destinations to open for tourism in the Indian Ocean with a promise of safe tourism within a flexible environment.

According to the figures from the Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics, Seychelles has recorded 104,735 visitors from January 2020 to date.

