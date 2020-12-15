The Seychelles Islands embarks on adventure with National Geographic

The island paradise of Seychelles features in National Geographic for a brand partnership made in collaboration with the Seychelles Tourism Board dubbed “Island Adventures” which was launched on Monday, December 14, 2020, lasting until Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The digital project is part of a series of high media profile global campaign showcasing the charm of the tropical jewel on various well profiled networks.

The collaboration with National Geography will feature on their website and National Geographic Travel Facebook page, projecting to global audiences and localized for audiences in Germany, France, Italy and UK which are the destination’s four traditional markets.

The ‘Island Adventures’ took off with two articles, namely, ‘Seychelles: Into the Blue’ and ‘Adventures in the Seychelles’ narrated by Associate Editor of National Geographic Traveller UK, Travel Writer and Journalist, Ms. Sarah Barrell.

These articles illustrate the spectacular wonders awaiting explorers; from the towering granite boulders scattered along the edges of pearly beaches and turquoise waves to the lush greenery of the tropical rainforests accompanied by sensational photographs of the archipelago’s alluring beauty.

Moreover, Ms. Barrell delves into the various activities which can be added to travelers’ itineraries and even takes note of the local art scene, making notable mentions of the galleries of Michael Adams and Nigel Henri, along with the studios of Tom Bowers and Rita Morel.

Inspired by STB’s ‘Experience Seychelles’ campaign, the project supports the recovery plan of the Seychelles tourism industry.

The Chief Executive of STB, Mrs. Sherin Francis expressed the significance of this digital campaign, stating, “As we close 2020 and enter the new year, the new global developments, especially the introduction of vaccines, have shown us that the possibility of the country’s recovery is closer than we think. Hence, the importance of STB trying to gain maximum exposure and global visibility to position ourselves amongst competitors with similar strategies, keeping Seychelles in the hearts of travelers everywhere.”

Mrs. Francis further emphasized the significance of the project, saying “National Geographic has a particular audience who shares our beliefs of preserving our precious paradise and will cherish our home as much as we do. “

National Geographic is renowned for uncovering the most pristine corners of the world and teleporting its audiences to far off places, inspiring the wanderers worldwide. Featuring amongst these remarkable destinations is regarded as an immense honor for the tiny island nation which has been landing on the bucket list of travelers, lovers and families across the globe.

Since its publication in 1888, the magazine has established a strong loyalty base with 9.7 million readers, according to Growth from Knowledge MRI Fall 2018 Research, with 17 editions in 15 languages spanning in 30 countries.

